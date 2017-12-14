NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Amazon Will Now Sell Chromecasts (And Apple TV)

10 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


In the ongoing tug-of-war between Google and Amazon, some surprising news has landed today as CNET reports that the world’s largest online shopping outlet will soon begin selling Chromecast as well as Apple TV.

In late 2015, Amazon discontinued sales of the competitors streaming devices as they ramped up marketing for their in-house Fire TV products. The move was the first of many back-and-forth blows between Amazon and Google in an increasingly market.

Earlier this year, Google pulled YouTube support from Amazon’s Echo Show in a wrestling match that still seems to be very much alive as YouTube later returned just to be removed from the Echo Show again two weeks later. Understandable, Amazon would much prefer to push their own hardware but the ongoing power struggle has become almost laughable.

Just as it appeared no accord would be struck, an Amazon spokesperson told CNET Thursday;

I can confirm that we are assorting Apple TV and Chromecast,

No further comment was offered but listings for Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra and Apple TV are all live on Amazon despite showing “currently unavailable.” Likely, inventory management is in in the process of stocking the devices to prepare for launch.

The news comes on the heels of Amazon adding Chromecast support to their Music App and is a sign of hope that the two giants (and Apple) aren’t beyond playing together. Options are nice and I think Amazon is making a smart move by opening up this new door.

Source: CNET via Android Police

  • 😆😄
  • 😆😄
  • 😆😄
  • 😆😄
  • 😆😄
  • 360fanboy

    and will the FireTV regain Youtube functionality?

    • Gabriel Brangers

      Apparently, it has….for now at least.

    • Gabriel Brangers

      Wait, nevermind. It’s gone again. SMH

  • Selden Deemer

    Perhaps now Google will back off re native Youtube on Amazon devices. For me, being able to cast from Amazon apps (like Music, and hopefully Prime video) to a Chromecast device is more important.

    I have both a Chromecast and an Amazon Fire TV stick, and I have a love/hate relationship with the latter, which forces me to use Amazon’s crappy remote — without which the Amazon Fire TV stick is unusable. In theory there is an Android app to control it, but I have installed and removed it immediately as the crappiest Android app I have ever used. Twice, in hopes that after 2 years, the app might have improved. It didn’t.

  • Google have been complete morons in the way they bundle their apps with Android over the past decade.

    Amazon hasn’t been much smarter. Amazon’s Android based devices are all a complete and total failure.

    It boggles my mind that these “silicon valley” companies can’t use the DATA which they most obviously must have:

    1. Google does not make $1 more by their stupid app bundling rules, in fact Google would be making $ Billions more by canceling the heck out of that stupid policy. Let Baidu, Yandex, Microsoft, Yahoo, Adobe, Apple and Amazon ship their damn Android devices with whichever bundles apps that they want and NOT EVER block access to any Google app or web service on ANY device, no matter what.

    2. Amazon makes barely any money trying to control the app store. There is NO MONEY in app stores, stop trying to control the walled garden, Android based consumers will never agree to be locked in a walled garden, and the iOS walled garden is not as much one of blocking or bundling app/services access as it’s simply been decades long reality distorted lie about its hardware and software superiority, something that so many “silicon valley insiders” still believe to this day, even inside most of Apple’s competitors the employees are all so wrong about Apple.

    3. Simply try to compete to make the best hardware and provide the best services and apps on them. That is all there is, the best will be the winner, as long as the choice to buy the hardware is available in every store and that none of the hardware devices block any of the apps or services out.