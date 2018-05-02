Acer Chromebox CXI3 Release Update

It appeared that Acer would be the first to get their Kaby Lake Chromebox in the hands of consumers when third-party listings started popping up on the web in early April. Sadly, as with many of these listings, the expected availability of “in stock” units was grossly off the mark.

My contact at Acer’s media relations emailed me to clear the air on the release of the Acer Chromebox CXI3 and it looks like those of you in the market will have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on the latest box from the Chrome OS giant.

While no specific date has been announced, I have been informed that the Acer Chromebox CXI3 will not officially launch until “late June.” With the ASUS Chromebox 3 up for pre-order on a number of sites and the HP Chromebox G2 scheduled for release around June 10th, it seems that Acer will actually be the last one on the scene.

Still, out of the three, I am most looking forward to the Acer’s unique styling and am looking forward to getting a review unit in the house ASAP. If you placed an order for the Acer, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to get your hands on it but rest assured that they will be here soon enough.



