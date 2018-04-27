HP Chromebox 2 Pre-order And Release Date

And then there were three.

Our eagle-eyed tipster, George E. recently share with us some preliminary listings of the ASUS Chromebox 3 that turned up on the web and after a more detailed look, he emailed me to let me know that I had listed the new boxes from ASUS incorrectly.

I apologize. From our initial look at CES back in January, we were under the impression that ASUS would be offering the same Celeron, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 lineup found in Acer’s recently released Chromebox.

For now, at least, that is not the case. ASUS is, in fact, offering two variations of the 7th gen Core i3 models. I presume the $50 price difference will include an extra 4GB of RAM. You can find more details on the ASUS here.

George also shared with me that he had been contacted by HP that their Kaby Lake Chromeboxes would be available on or around May 30th and today we are seeing the first listings of these devices up for pre-order.

TigerDirect and MacMall have both listed multiple vatiants of the new HP Chromebox G2 and the base model comes in at just over $200 making it the most cost-effective of all the OEMs sans CTL.

Like most premature online listings, the specs and details are scant but you can go ahead and secure your Chromebox G2 and have it by the beginning of June if HP can make good on their release date.

HP is offering multiple configurations of each model including an i7 with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM that will run you $720 or $825 respectively. The entry-level Celeron has two different model numbers with a $20 price difference which is most likely the addition of a keyboard/mouse combo.





Unlike ASUS who has omitted the Core i5 model, HP looks to be skipping the Core i3 model if these listings are accurate. With that being said, we’ll be testing all of these devices as soon as possible and until the OEMs have official landing pages, it’s anybody’s guess on whether more models are inbound or not.

You can check out the HP Chromebox G2 at TigerDirect below.

HP Chromebox G2 at TigerDirect

Source: George E. and About Chromebooks