Out with the old, in with the new – Google Pay leaves early access while old experience winds down

The new Google Pay app is an incredible innovation that takes its previous iteration and completely flips it on its head. As we discussed back in November, it was built to effectively try to replace your wallet and has pretty much done so in India where it debuted and gained popularity before coming to the United States and Singapore.

However, up until now, the new app has been available only in beta on the Google Play Store, with the old experience remaining alongside it. Today, that’s no longer the case as new shiny, new experience has dropped its early access beta label and the original Google Pay app has now officially been delisted from Play Store search – it’s even been renamed to “Google Pay (old app)” to reduce confusion as everyone migrates.

Meanwhile, the original Google Pay on Android, iOS, and the web is set to lose its ability to send and receive money in the United States on April 5, 2021. U.S. users will also no longer be able to view recent activity or transactions – it will basically be relegated to a digital wallet. Despite this, it will continue to work with these core features in other countries for the time being, but it’s clear that Google is working quickly toward phasing it out entirely across the board in favor of the new branding and experience.

Starting April 5, you won’t be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app. Google Pay Help

With limited availability, it’s interesting that the new Google Pay is leaving early access at this time. This could very well hint at support for more countries including Europe in the very near future. I would certainly hope so, and the timing just makes sense as events unfold. What do you think about the new Google Pay? Are you excited to make the move, or will you miss old faithful? Let’s discuss this in the comments!