New Fitbit smartwatches unveiling tomorrow as hinted by official account

Fitbit took to Twitter today to surprise us all and post a cryptic photo with a date, which happens to be tomorrow, August 24th, 2022. The announcement is understood to refer to the launch event for the new Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 watches, which have been leaked online and had high-quality renders made.

The announcement was not expected to happen until next month. Still, with today’s surprising hint and APK teardowns already revealing new features for the new watches, Fitbit may have just wanted to get ahead of the rumors. Though we have already seen the leaked designs, the image offers another look at the sides of the two new smartwatches, but unfortunately, the rest is shrouded in darkness.

It will be interesting to see how the new Fitbits are received, considering that the Pixel Watch is also around the corner. However, Fitbit watches do tend to cost less than other traditional smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch5, and focus more on the fitness aspect rather than trying to become an extension of your phone.

Although I have pretty much decided that the Pixel Watch will be my next smartwatch, I am curious to see what Fitbit announces tomorrow and if the value proposition can sway me. Keep an eye out on this site for our coverage of Fitbit and its new line of flagship devices.

