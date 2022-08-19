Google Pay is making its way to new flagship Fitbit watches

While a household name for its fitness and health features, the Fitbit brand is not exactly known as the smartwatch to wear for day-to-day life conveniences, such as electronic payments. However, when Google acquired Fitbit in 2019, the world collectively wondered about the brand’s future and whether it would be slowly Google-fied or disappear into oblivion in favor of Wear OS.

We may have gotten an answer to that already, as Fitbit doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and the platform continues to bring new features and updates. As a matter of fact, it looks more and more obvious that it will live and co-exist alongside Wear OS as both platforms borrow elements from each other.

The latest proof of that is an APK teardown completed by 9to5Google, in which evidence was found that Google Pay/Wallet is making its way to Fitbit, although more likely to appear on the upcoming Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 watches. These two models will be the first to launch under Google’s tutelage and are expected to be more tightly integrated with Google features and services.

In the teardown, setup images (shown below) were found clearly representing a Fitbit watch with Google Pay/Wallet marketing copy and illustrations. It would make sense that this would replace the existing Fitbit Pay, the electronic payment solution Fitbit devices have used to date, though not known to many.

Image Source: 9to5Google

These new Fitbit flagship devices are rumored to arrive next month, and their design and many of their features have already been leaked. I currently own a Versa 2 that I’m just wearing down until it either dies or gets replaced by a Pixel Watch — whichever happens first. Still, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t curious about the new Fitbit watches and how they will compare to the pure Wear OS experience the Pixel Watch will bring. We will have to wait a couple of months to see.

