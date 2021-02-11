The Nest Thermostat E finds a new home with Goodman Pro installer partnership

After being removed from the Google Store back in October, and being replaced by the new Nest thermostat which could intelligently predict heating and cooling issues in the home, Google’s Nest Thermostat E is now finding a new home with Goodman Air Conditioning & Heating.

While you can still purchase this older thermostat through The Home Depot and other dealers, you’re better off snagging the new one directly from Google because, well, it costs less and is just flat out better in many ways. That’s not to say that the “E” is without its merits though, and now consumers can experience those when they do business with Goodman directly.

Upon hiring a certified dealer to come out and set up your Goodman HVAC, you can bundle in a Nest Thermostat E to control your new system with ease. Not only does it come in a new package with the Goodman brand on the bottom left side, but it also has a 5-year limited warranty, easy installation via the dealer, and monthly system performance reports.

The Nest thermostat E + Goodman packs brains and brawn into one powerful product. Goodman Google Nest Page

This new partnership is firing up and becoming available to dealers this month. Do you already own a Nest thermostat? If so, do you own the new one or the “E”? Did you install it yourself or did you have a dealer come out and handle it for you? Though it’s relatively easy to do, it’s nice to see Google going the extra mile to equip installers with the tools and resources they need to remove the friction for customers who are less technically inclined and just want their thermostat to be set up.