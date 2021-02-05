Deal Alert: Get the Nest Learning Thermostat E for $144 for a limited time

Normally $190 USD, the Nest Learning Thermostat E is going for 25% off at Home Depot right now and will cost you only $144 – the best deal this device has seen since November! Just a heads up though, this deal will only last for the next 14 hours, and it’s is not Google’s brand spanking new iteration of the device which can predict potential heating and cooling issues in your home.

Regardless, the “E” is an affordable second pass at Google’s smart home tech that seeks to provide many of the same energy-saving features and benefits as the original. You can set it to home or away manually or automatically using your phone’s geolocation so that it changes the temperature intelligently. There are also temperature scheduling tools, a frosted display that blends into the plastic hardware surrounding it and it can pair up with Nest sensors around the home to customize the temperature dynamically.

It’s easy to jump at the newest, shiniest, toy in tech, but as someone who owns the “E”, I have to say that I like it for its price and simplicity. While there’s little reason not to go with Google’s new thermostat which recently released and costs only $129, this deal is primarily for anyone looking to grab something tried and true, low-profile, and unassuming. It requires no batteries like the new one and still works in the Nest app the last time we checked – the new one solely works in the Google Home app, which is still going through some changes to become the end-all-be-all of smart home apps.

