Nest rebranding brings the Google Assistant to Amazon

Google and Amazon have had a long, sordid love affair when it comes to sharing product spaces. Whether it’s petty battles surrounding Amazon’s products having access to YouTube, Amazon’s streaming platforms lacking Chromecast support or Google’s Home products being forbidden in Amazon’s storefronts, the two companies have spent years doing the tango at the expense of consumers.

Thankfully, the two giants have put aside their differences as of late and consumers in both camps can now enjoy a number of products and services that are available across both ecosystems. We’ve seen the Chromecast officially available from Amazon alongside other #madebygoogle products like the Pixelbook, Google Wifi and of course, the Pixel phone lineup.

The one area that Amazon seems to be reluctant to loosen the chains is the smart-home department. Granted, Alexa and the Google Assistant are the two biggest competitors in this space. So, it makes sense that Amazon wouldn’t want Google’s smart speakers selling directly from their site. Honestly, I would have wagered that Google’s newly branded Nest products with the Assistant built-in would have never made their way to the world’s largest online mall. I would have been wrong.

In the past, various third-party retailers have posted OG Google Home devices and even if they weren’t promptly removed, they were technically not allowed on Amazon and they didn’t stick around for very long. Today, however, the official Made by Google storefront on Amazon is selling the Nest Hub and the all-new Nest Hub Max as well as an Amazon-exclusive 2-pack of Nest Wifi routers.

This is a very interesting turn of events but a welcome one for the millions of shoppers who frequent Amazon every day. Interestingly, the addition of Google’s smart displays did not include any smart speakers. That applies to the Nest Wifi, as well. The 2-pack, available for $299, is two routers not a router and “Point” like the one available at the Google Store. I suppose there will be those that want to cover a large space with a mesh network but have no interest in the smart-speaker function that comes with the add-on Points. For those, the Amazon exclusive is roughly $30 cheaper than buying two routers from Google or other retailers.

The Nest Hub Max is priced at $229 like anywhere else but the original Home Hub is listed for $99 which isn’t an earth-shattering price but it’s less than the retail of $129. You can find all three at the links below. Personally, I’m excited to see the continued expansion of Google’s hardware and that includes a wider available through sources such as Amazon.

Google Nest Hub On Amazon Nest Hub Max On AmazonNest Wifi On Amazon