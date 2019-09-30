YouTube TV is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices

Fall is a great time for television, with many networks premiering new episodes of their hit TV shows and a plethora of sporting events constantly on offer for your viewing pleasure. Thanks to a rekindled relationship between Google and Amazon, you now have more options for how you can watch. In a blog post released earlier today, Amazon announced that YouTube TV is officially available on Fire TV devices, including a wide range of streaming sticks, TVs, and boxes.

For the longest time, Google and Amazon both refused to share their streaming services and hardware. Earlier this year, we wrote about how the feud between the two companies was finally coming to an end and content was becoming re-democratized. It started with Chromecast arriving on Amazon Prime Videos and then YouTube was added back on Fire TV devices. Amazon had promised support for YouTube TV and now we finally have it.

YouTube TV is probably my second most recommended Google-made app right behind Google Photos, and although the price went up back in April, it is still a great value for people who want to “cut the cord.” For $50/month, subscribers have access to 70+ live TV channels – like ESPN, FX, CNN, AMC, the Discovery line-up of channel, and more – along with unlimited DVR, family sharing, and no contracts.

Amazon says YouTube TV is now available in the US on the following devices:

Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen)

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen)

All-new Fire TV Cube

All Toshiba, Insignia, Element, and Westinghouse Fire TV Edition smart TVs and previous generation Fire TV devices including Fire TV Cube (1st Gen)

Fire TV (2nd Gen)

Fire TV (3rd Gen — Pendant Design)

The YouTube TV app is not compatible with Fire TV Stick (1st Gen) and Fire TV (1st Gen).

We are still very big fans of the Chromecast, but regardless of your hardware preference you no longer have to worry about streaming restrictions. It is a win for consumers and I am happy that all the living rooms out there with a Fire TV will now be able to enjoy YouTube TV as well.