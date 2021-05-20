The new Power Connector accessory makes Nest Thermostats compatible with more homes

A new accessory now available for pre-order on the Google Store makes it possible to set up Nest Thermostats in homes where they would previously have been incompatible. By using the Nest Compatibility Checker, many users were disappointed to find that they couldn’t enjoy having a smart thermostat in their homes, but the Nest Power Connector changes that.

It’s essentially a simple and affordable alternative to a C wire which assists with power-related issues. Battery drain, Wifi disconnections, and more can commonly be fixed with the C wire, but setups that are deemed incompatible are so because they lack one. By installing this accessory, users can bridge the gap if they have a 24 VAC system (sorry, high-voltage and millivolt systems are still out of luck). It requires no new wiring or drilling. All you’ll need to do if you pick one up is to attach it to your furnace, air handler, or zone controller and then connect it using the included instructions.

According to the official store listing, the Nest Power Connector is compatible with Nest Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, and 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat. My current setup is actually incompatible, and I’ve been unable to use one of the above devices before now. I’m going to give the new accessory a shot. It will cost just $24.99 in the U.S. when it becomes available. Let me know in the comments if this is promising or of interest at all to you!

Nest Power Connector on the Google Store