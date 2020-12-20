Google creates a Games Lobby for Nest Hub and releases 10 fun new titles

Google’s Nest Hub has become quite the center for education and fun as of late. They’ve now created a “Games Lobby” and dubbed it the central place to find Assistant-based gaming experiences. All you’ll need to check it out is to say “Hey Google, let’s play a game”.

All of this has been knit together in an effort to create a central space for kids and families to get better use out of Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Earlier this year, Google shut down the popular kid’s reading app Rivet and later revealed that much of its content would be woven into the fabric of the Nest experience via a Family Tab as I had previously predicted.

Ten new titles now join the existing ones there and are neatly organized by category as well. Some of them are word-based while others are puzzle-oriented. New family-style games have been added too. Google is looking to add more experiences into the Games Hub over time, so keep checking back. Here is a full list of the newly added games that you can check out if you get some downtime during the holidays:

Word Games:

– Horizontal Crosswords

– Game of Words

– Voice Quest

– Power of Words

– Daily Word Wheel



Puzzle Games:

– Daily Brain Trainer

– Brainwash Puzzle



Kids and Family Games:

– My Smart Pet

– Hey Fish (Not available in all regions)

– Hello Kitty