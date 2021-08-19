Nest Hub issue brings home entertainment to a standstill while viewing cameras

Just yesterday, we reported on the fact that Google was rolling out Fuchsia OS to first-generation Nest Hub displays. While this was exciting, we had a feeling it wouldn’t be long before we saw some form of issue. Over on the Google Nest Help forum, users are reporting that all of their Nest speakers, displays, and even Google TV devices are pausing media while they view Nest Camera feeds in their homes!

According to the original poster, who garnered loads of support in the form of others chiming in about the frustratingly shared experience, the type of media that’s playing while this occurs is irrelevant. It happens any time a video or song is playing anywhere in their house, and while dismissing their Nest Camera video feed did sometimes resume their playback, they had to completely reboot all of their devices – otherwise, the media continued to pause indefinitely after each attempt to resume it.

Community Specialist Ai. took some time to troubleshoot the issue with the poster, and it ended up being determined that the issue is on Google’s end. We’re still waiting for a fix, so if this is happening to you, you’re not alone, and you should sit tight and wait for an update!

Hello everyone,



We’re sorry to see that this issue has been recurring for a number of our members. We are working on this bug and theorize that it’s a software problem. We kindly ask to file your feedback via your display (“Hey G, file feedback”) using the keywords “Video pausing multiple times.”



We appreciate your patience with us as we keep developing our products. Google Nest Help

It’s interesting to see how easily so much can be broken with such a small software bug. What’s crazy is that the Fuchsia update is currently rolling out to what could be millions of users who still own first-gen Nest Hubs, so those individuals will have to wait a few weeks for a solution, according to Google.

9to5Google discovered that it’s only Nest Cameras that trigger the issue – all third-party cameras seem to be working just fine under the same circumstances. If you’re experiencing something similar, let us know down in the comments so we can gauge how widespread this is!