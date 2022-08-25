It’s official: Movies & TV shows have been purged from the Google Play Store

Back in May, we received word that Google had plans to give movies and TV shows found on the Play Store a similar treatment that music had undergone years prior. Instead of being featured or even housed in the store itself, songs, albums, and artists were removed in favor of being stored in the Google Play Music app, which later became YouTube Music. Today, you won’t find a way to discover or buy music tracks from the Play Store, and that’s because it simply made more sense to get it at the source app you were listening in.

Ever since Google Play Movies & TV had become Google TV, we knew that the content’s time in the store and with the Play branding was limited. Now, the bottom navigation in the store no longer has an option for it, and we’re left with just “Games”, “Apps”, and “Books”.

Movies & TV Shows have moved to the Google TV app!

There’s no need to worry though! Just as with music, Movies & TV are simply moving to where they’re accessed and purchased most often – the Google TV app. In addition to news highlights for content you follow and a dedicated TV remote, you’ll also be able to directly browse the latest movies and TV shows directly from the “Shop” tab.

Starting in May 2022, the Google TV app will be your home for buying, renting, and watching movies and shows on your Android mobile device or tablet. On the Google Play app, Movies & TV will no longer be supported. Google Play will continue to be your store for apps, games, and books. On Google TV, you will find the same experience you are used to on Google Play Movies & TV with the latest new releases, rentals, deals, and great recommendations for you. Google

Now that the transition is complete, your purchased content will be available directly through both the Google TV app and YouTube. The only thing you can still do in regards to your film content on the Play Store is view and request refunds for your purchases. Additionally, any and all wishlist items you’ve added for movies and TV shows over the years are now baked directly into your Google TV Watchlist, which can be found on the bottom navigation of the standalone app.

Given this trend of placing content where it’s most useful (a trend I’m wholly in favor of), I believe that the next exit from the Play Store will be books and audiobooks. These will likely live just and only in the Google Play Books app via the “Shop” tab, and the Play Store itself will probably get a bottom navigation rework. However, with just apps and games being featured down there, it may just make more sense for the company to get rid of the bottom navigation altogether in favor of just the good old hamburger menu.

Newsletter Signup