Google TV rolling out new Highlights tab to give you news about your favorite shows and movies

Back in March of this year, Google revealed that it was creating a new ‘Highlights’ tab for the Google TV app so that you can stay informed about the latest news and information regarding your favorite TV shows and movies.

When the news first broke (or was created, depending on how you choose to see it), we only had a cute, Googley graphic to show off what these highlights would look like, but now, we have screenshots! I just received an update to the Google TV app on my Pixel phone, and as you can see below, the Highlights tab now appears on the bottom navigation. It’s accompanied by a sparkle star icon, and the ‘For you’, ‘Shop’, and ‘Library’ tabs have all been pushed to the right as a result.

Speaking of the ‘Library’ tab, it’s now been renamed to ‘Your Stuff’ – a trend that I imagine Google will continue through its other Play-branded apps. I personally love this, and feel it’s more personal for Watchlist items, and purchased or rented content!

Regarding the aforementioned Highlights, the tab itself loads a Google Discover-style feed of recent articles written about shows and movies you’re following or have bought and wishlisted. Google says that these articles could also end up showing you behind-the-scenes looks or interviews for the content you see as well.

For example, if you wanted to see what the release date is for season 5 of The Rookie (it’s soon!) then this tab would be a great way to become better informed on this and more. I appreciate this approach to news – place content and updates where they’re relevant instead of in the separate News app or in Google Discover in a big jumble.