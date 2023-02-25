LumaFusion leaves beta, provides Chromebook users with full video editing capabilities

Over the years, Chromebooks have played with the idea of providing a full-fledged video editor to users through web apps like WeVideo, Android apps like Go Pro Quik, and even Linux applications like Kdenlive and Shotcut. However, none of these solutions were necessarily great, and though some were superior to others, hobbyists and professional editors alike have been left wanting for the real deal.

We’ve been watching LumaTouch’s LumaFusion for quite some time now, and it’s exactly that – the real deal. It’s a full-featured multi-track video editor for desktop and laptop ChromeOS that you buy once and own. That’s right, no subscription. The best part about the app is that it’s finally available to everyone starting today!

In an announcement on the ChromeOS.dev blog, Google and LumaTouch together revealed that LumaFusion is now available on the Google Play Store. For just $29.99 USD, the app is no longer in beta and will give you large-screen editing with an advanced audio-video compositing engine. This means that it does a great job of handling the recording and playback of video across multiple tracks (up to 12) – something that has proven to be a significant challenge for developers on Android and ChromeOS for years.

In addition to these features, LumaFusion will let you apply effects to clips, use chroma key (green screen) tools, and edit for up to 240 fps. Oh, and it has StoryBlocks integration out of the box, which means you’ll have access to a crazy large library of audio, video, and image assets that can be dragged and dropped into your project.

In celebration of the app’s launch, Google is offering not only 25% off of the editor for Chromebook users through its Perks program for a limited time, but also three free months of StoryBlocks! If you’re interested in using your Chromebook as a replacement for a Windows or Mac PC, then a powerful video editor like LumaFusion is exactly the tool you need. As Google’s laptop OS becomes more powerful and capable, it continues to carve out its place in the PC market, and I have a feeling that this is just the beginning of a new and exciting frontier for ChromeOS.

