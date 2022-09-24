Logi’s new cloud gaming handheld seemed overpriced, but then I remembered Chromebooks

Recently, a new gaming handheld from Logitech leaked online, and since then, it’s become public knowledge that the company has put together a fairly decent package for those looking to play AAA-quality cloud games. The device also plays Google Play Games, meaning that anyone who goes this route will have plenty of great stuff to play (as soon as Google helps users determine which games are controller friendly!)

I’m not saying this thing isn’t expensive

Another tidbit has become public knowledge, and you’re probably already aware that the Logi Cloud, as it’s being called, is being priced at a whopping $349 USD upon launch! For those keeping track, that’s exactly fifty bucks cheaper than the base model Steam Deck – a device that’s much more locally capable of on-device gaming with much more impressive specs. Where does Logitech get off thinking they can charge Valve pricing for what is essentially a handheld that relies almost entirely on the cloud for its value proposition? The internet is in a tizzy over this, and I don’t blame them. However, I have a controversial take today (and no, this is not sponsored) – I don’t think that Logi’s pricing for this thing is entirely wild when you consider the future of gaming. It’s just insensitive to the current state of it and consumer perception. Let’s be honest though, someone was eventually going to take that step.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that the Logi Cloud isn’t expensive. Most people only buy a $350 game console once every seven years when the new PlayStation or Xbox comes out, and even then, the price-to-value ratio has to be extremely high.

However, my thoughts on game console generations aside, I still don’t believe that this thing is for everyone. In fact, I believe that it’s a halo product – just like Google’s Pixelbook was. Most people didn’t buy it, it was considered a commercial failure compared to competing Chromebooks, and its price tag was a gate to make sure that only those interested in exploring what the future had to offer would make the investment. It was simply created to light the way for other hardware creators, set the standard for what the future should look like, and unlock the possibilities.

Remember when everyone laughed at Chromebooks?

I remember back when Chromebooks first came out and people were up in a rage that someone would even pay for a piece of hardware that essentially didn’t even count as a local computer. Some people would even tell me that Chromebooks were essentially just empty shells with a web browser. With that being said, they couldn’t understand why they would even cost more than the hardware took to make in the factory.

Times have certainly changed, and local computing isn’t the only kid on the block anymore. ChromeOS has since proven the naysayers wrong, stolen a huge laptop market share percentage, and is the only category that continued to grow during the pandemic. Downloadable software is no longer the only means to getting work done, and in many cases, is valued less than websites and web applications – Adobe Suite, game engines, and proprietary legacy software aside.

We’re entering a new era of computing, and the cloud is widely accepted as having a better value proposition than it used to. Most people simply consider Chrome and other browsers along with their web apps the way of life. We’re even beginning to come to a place where premium Chromebook pricing is acceptable, and many users are willing to pay that premium for a good piece of hardware that runs nothing but cloud software – wild, huh?

Mainstream value in ownership will change, even if we fight it

Logitech’s Cloud gaming handheld certainly is overpriced for the current state of gaming where most people still value local storage and game ownership. However, as I consider the journey that Chromebooks have been on for the past decade and as cloud gaming becomes more accepted into the mainstream, more reliable, and permeates culture on a grander scale, I do believe that people will eventually be willing to pay $350 for a Steam Deck-like handheld that plays PC or console-quality titles. Games are just going through the same metamorphosis that non-gaming software has over the past ten years. I also believe that for the average consumer (like it or not), it will become the status quo and a way of life for gamers. It will be accepted as “just the way it is”, even if those of us who are passionate about gaming will fight until our dying breath for the opposite (Besides, this thing will be great for retro emulation!)

Cloud gaming just has a dedicated body now

For this very reason, I don’t see local hardware-powered gaming disappearing in the immediate future, and cloud gaming will become and remain a mainstream thing that lives alongside good old-fashioned game consoles. The only difference is that cloud gaming now has a dedicated hardware body, which yes, seems contradictory, but inevitable. Let me know if you agree or disagree in the comments. I’m fully aware that this is a spicy take, but I’m a futurist and a forward thinker, despite the fact that it often pisses people off.

Logi Cloud specs

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Display: 7″ 1920 x 1080 IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate

7″ 1920 x 1080 IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate RAM: 4GB

4GB Battery: 12+ hours

12+ hours Weight: 1.02 lbs

1.02 lbs Ports: 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-C 3.1

3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-C 3.1 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, 5GHz Wi-Fi AC

Bluetooth 5.1, 5GHz Wi-Fi AC Other features: Stereo speaker and haptic feedback

Stereo speaker and haptic feedback Price: $349.99 USD ($299 USD during pre-order)

$349.99 USD ($299 USD during pre-order) Release date: October 2022

