Little Nightmares II is coming to Stadia this week – free for Pro subscribers

When Little Nightmares first released on Stadia, we did a First Look Gameplay showcasing it. It’s a creepy, unsettling Tim Burton-esque stealth puzzle game that explores some pretty heavy themes. The sound design alone is insanely engulfing and is worth playing with the lights out and earphones on.

I speculated a while back that the game’s sequel, Little Nightmares II, would eventually make its way to Stadia and here we are! As shared on Bandai Namco’s blog, the game is set to come to Google’s platform this week and will free for Stadia Pro subscribers! It can also be purchased and played directly from the Stadia store for $29.99 upon release. It’s being published by Supermassive Games – the creators of Until Dawn, Little Hope, Man of Medan, and more – my girlfriend’s favorite games. Supermassive Games was previously working with Stadia Games and Entertainment prior to the announcement of its closure, so that’s interesting.

You can view the new trailer for the game below. If you want to get a real sense for its vibe, turn the lights down and the audio up while it plays. It’s truly a unique experience that I think only Tarsier Studios, the series’ developers, could pull off. Will you be picking up Little Nightmares II when it releases? If you have Pro, will you be playing it for free or is this something you’ll pass? If you have yet to try the original, I highly recommend you give it a chance, even if it’s not something you normally play.