You can claim 3 free months of Stadia Pro if you own an LG OLED TV

LG Electronics has partnered with Google to bring Stadia Pro to all of you LG OLED owners! Earlier this year, LG announced that it would bring native Google’s cloud gaming platform to its 2021 lineup of NanoCell, OLED, and QNED devices.

As reported on PR News Wire, you’ll have to have WebOS 5.0 or higher on one of these compatible TVs and live in a supported country (listed below). With over 250 titles like Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, Baulder’s Gate 3, and more available in 4K HDR and 60 FPS with no updates or downloads being just a few clicks away on your living room TV, you won’t even need a Chromecast with Google TV to enjoy them!

Enjoy Stadia Pro on your #LGOLEDTV! 🎮☁️ We’ve partnered with @Google to offer you three months of access to @GoogleStadia – claim your subscription offer within the LG Content Store today. pic.twitter.com/Gi9KLdBFh5 — LG Electronics (@LGUS) August 10, 2022

United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. Country Availability

To get started, you just need to open the LG Content Store on your TV and scan the QR Code to begin the redemption process on your phone with the unique code provided. Keep in mind that as with any and all Stadia and promotions, this offer is for new Pro subscribers only, and must be redeemed before January 31, 2023 (varies by market).

LG’s OLED Smart TVs are ideal for playing FPS, RTS, and racing games because they have deep blacks and precise colors thanks to their millions of self-lit pixels. They also have an ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and super low input lag with no picture quality loss.

