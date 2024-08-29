Lexar’s “iPhone” SSD is crushing it on Kickstarter and it works on Android too

Lexar recently launched a Kickstarter for a brand-new portable SSD system targeted toward smartphone content creators, and it had blown past its $10,000 target goal and is currently sitting at a whopping $835,000. It’s safe to say this thing is generating some serious buzz and Android users should take notice, too.

Lexar’s new Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is a super compact device that gives mobile filmmakers a compact storage solution plus a few extra USB-C ports for attaching other accessories. Suddenly, that smartphone rig is looking a whole lot more professional. And while it’s been “specifically designed” for iPhone, the USB C connector means this will work with Android phones too. That makes this a potential game-changer for folks using the new Blackmagic Camera app.

advertisement

This is all possible thanks to Apple finally embracing USB-C which has led many manufacturers to create devices compatible with iPhones. After all, as a USB-C device, it’s expected to conform to certain standards. It’s a win-win for everyone.

How does the Lexar Professional Go with Hub work?

There are two main components to Lexar’s solution. The star of the show is the SSD itself, available in 1TB or 2TB capacities. It boasts read speeds of up to 1,050MB/sec and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/sec. It utilizes a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, meaning it’s fast enough for even high-bitrate footage. You can connect it directly to the USB-C port or use an included angled adapter that positions the SSD neatly against the back of the iPhone.

advertisement

The SSD can also be paired with a four-port USB-C hub. Two of those ports are used by the SSD and the connector to your phone, leaving two free ports for accessories like microphones, lights, or even an external power source. It can deliver up to 30W of power, so it can even juice up other devices like LED fill lights.

Both the SSD and the hub have an IP65 rating. And, again, while Lexar is clearly focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, this will also work with Android devices that have a USB-C port, support for USB On-The-Go (OTG), and “a USB load capacity of above 4.5W.”

advertisement

As noted above, Lexar is launching the Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub on Kickstarter, with special pricing for backers. The SSD alone is $129 for 1TB or $209 for 2TB. Adding the USB-C hub bumps the price to $159 for 1TB or $239 for 2TB. Retail prices will be higher so if you’re as interested in this thing as I am, you’ll need to act fast to lock in this price. As of now, the Kickstarter campaign has two days left. It’s already smashed its goal, but there are still exclusive discounts for backers.

One last note: crowdfunding always carries risks and there’s no guarantee the final product will match what’s shown or even be delivered at all. Lexar is an established company so I’m hoping backers will have no problems but it’s something to keep in mind.

advertisement