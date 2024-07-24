The Blackmagic Camera app now works on more Android phones, including Pixel 6

The Blackmagic Camera app, a free professional-grade video recording app that was made available for Android back in June, has just received a significant update. Version 1.1 was announced on X (via 9to5Google) a couple of days ago and brings a slew of enhancements that will make it even easier for more Android users to capture quality video on their phones with high-end digital film camera features.

One of the most notable additions is the expanded device compatibility. The app now supports a broader range of popular Android phones, including the Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a, along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series, Xiaomi 13 and 14 series, and the OnePlus 11 and 12 series.

Blackmagic Camera for Android 1.1! Adds support for HDMI monitoring, pull focus transition controls, Blackmagic Cloud organizations, as well as support for Xiaomi 13/14, OnePlus 11/12, Samsung S21/S22, Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a phones! Download now from https://t.co/m0rBoAerlw pic.twitter.com/oKg40eivPi — Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) July 22, 2024

But it’s not just about compatibility; the update also brings several new tools to the table. Filmmakers can now utilize HDMI monitoring for a larger, high-quality view of their footage, a feature I can’t wait to test, and the inclusion of 3D LUTs during recording and monitoring allows for real-time color grading. Pull focus transition controls add another layer of cinematic finesse to shots, making this app more and more like using a high-end camera rig. You can also now store clips on an external hard drive so you’re not taking up storage on your phone and don’t have to worry about transferring clips later. Media management is one of the main pain points for me when filming anything on my phone so this is a welcome addition, too.

Blackmagic Camera for Android 1.1 Updates

HDMI monitoring

3D LUTs for recording and monitoring

Pull focus transition controls

Blackmagic Cloud organizations

Login account within Blackmagic Cloud

Ability to dim screen while recording

Optional image noise reduction

Optional image sharpening

Audio level pop-up

Japanese translations

Ability to not generate a proxy while recording

Save clips to any location including external storage

General performance and improvements

Collaboration gets a boost with the addition of Blackmagic Cloud for organizations, enabling seamless project sharing and teamwork. Additionally, the ability to dim the screen during recording and apply noise reduction and sharpening tools further enhances the app’s functionality.

I’ve been a big fan of this app since its debut on Andriod and unlike other apps I’ve tried, Blackmagic Camera offers more codecs, enhanced metadata, and direct integration with the Davinci Resolve editing suite, providing a fairly comprehensive workflow for mobile filmmakers. The fact that it’s free is wild to me and makes it even more accessible.

The update is currently rolling out via the Google Play Store, so you should be able to can dive in and explore the new features very soon. Whether you’re an experienced filmmaker or just starting your video journey, the Blackmagic Camera app is a great option, with tools to capture high-quality video on your phone without needing to invest in expensive camera gear.

