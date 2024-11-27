Lexar Professional Go SSD with Hub: The must-have mobile filmmaking tool is here

Lexar just dropped a tool that’s going to make your smartphone videography rig look and act like a million bucks (without the hefty price tag). Fresh off a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign that raked in a cool $1 million, the Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is here to revolutionize how you shoot video on the go.

This isn’t your average portable SSD. Lexar has cleverly paired a blazing-fast drive with a versatile USB-C hub, giving you the ultimate flexibility to capture and manage your footage. And while it’s designed with the iPhone in mind, this little powerhouse plays nicely with Android devices as long as you have a USB-C port, support for USB On-The-Go (OTG), and “a USB load capacity of above 4.5W.”

So, let’s break down why this is such a big deal. First up, you’ve got the mini SSD itself that comes in 1TB or 2TB capacities so you’ll have plenty of storage for 4K footage. With read speeds hitting 1,050MB/s and write speeds of 1,000MB/s, it can handle even the most demanding high-bitrate video. Lexar achieves this with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted recording.

You can plug it directly into your phone’s USB-C port or use the included angled adapter for a more streamlined setup. But the real magic happens when you introduce the four-port USB-C hub. Two of those ports are occupied by the SSD and the connection to your phone, leaving you with two free ports to connect accessories, like microphones, lights, or an external power source.

And speaking of power, the hub itself can deliver up to 30W power pass-through, enough to juice up LED lights. And with an IP65 rating for both the SSD and the hub, you can confidently shoot in less-than-ideal conditions without worrying about dust or water damage.

With the recent release of the Blackmagic Camera app, Android phones are becoming serious contenders in the mobile filmmaking space. The Lexar Professional Go with Hub provides the perfect companion, offering ample storage and expandability for those who want to take their smartphone cinematography to the next level.

Lexar launched the Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub on Kickstarter, and early birds scored some sweet deals. But don’t worry if you missed out; the device is now officially available for purchase. The SSD alone will set you back $189.99 for 1TB or $299.99 for 2TB. If you want the added versatility of the hub, you’ll be looking at $239.99 for the 1TB combo or $349.99 for the 2TB version.