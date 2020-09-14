Lenovo’s Google Assistant Smart clock is back to its lowest price

Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential should be arriving anytime now but there’s not really any sense in waiting when you can score the original Assistant-enabled alarm clock for less. Normally $79, the Lenovo Smart Clock regularly enjoys discount’s on Lenovo’s website along with deals from other retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart. However, Best Buy’s “Deal of the Day” will nab you the 4″ smart display for only $39.99. That’s $10 less than what the smaller Essential model will retail for when it launches later this month and matches the lowest price we’ve seen on this model.

The Lenovo Smart Clock brings most of the features we love from Google Assistant smart displays and packs it into a tiny, alarm clock-sized speaker that’s designed specifically for your nightstand. Because it’s designed for the bedroom, the Lenovo Smart Clock ditches the camera and you can’t cast a video to it because “who wants to watch YouTube videos on a 4″ screen?” That aside, the speaker sounds really good for such a small device and you still get all of the familiar smart home controls that you’d find on any Assistant-enabled display. While I’m sure we’ll see some discounts for the holidays on the smaller Lenovo Essential, $39 is a tough deal to pass up on this particular model. It is still my favorite smart home device, followed closely by Lenovo’s larger, 7″ model that I keep in the kitchen. You can grab the gray Lenovo Smart Clock from Best Buy but the deal ends at midnight so don’t dilly dally.

Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy