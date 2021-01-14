Deal Alert: The Lenovo Duet is on sale right now, but you’ll have to act fast if you want one

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the most popular tablet-style Chromebooks. It’s pretty much uncontested and has little to do with the fact that it’s one of the only tablet-style Chromebooks on the market, in my opinion. While that does play into the equation a bit, it has rock-solid performance for a media consumption device, is light-weight, and versatile. It’s also on sale right now at Best Buy!

You can pick up the mode with 128 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM for just $249 USD or $369 CAD – that’s a $50 and $30 savings respectively! While it’s true that this little gem goes on sale often, it’s also true that it sells out as quickly as it hits virtual shelves. With that being said, the Canadian Best Buy site shows that its sale ends today, so you’ll have to act quickly if you hope to get your hands on it! Best Buy US does not say when the sale will end.

The Duet is special for a lot of reasons – not only does it come with a detachable keyboard and a clock kickstand back cover in the box, but it’s also fantastic for drawing and sketching (using the official Lenovo stylus which is sold separately), note-taking, reading Google Play Books, and streaming content on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Youtube.

If you’re in the market for a Chromebook that you’ll use for any of these things, you can check out our review of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and while it’s no “workhorse” of a device, you can hook it up to external displays using our tutorial to get more productive with a full keyboard. The included keyboard is cute and compact, but may not be comfortable for everyone’s fingers. I, myself, have decided not to even use it and simply put the Duet to work as a drawing, reading, and watching tablet!

