Lenovo brings 10th Gen Intel Chromebook Flex 5 to CES with starting price of $359

As we anticipated, three new Chromebooks have emerged from this year’s CES show and the doors have only been open for a day. In the mix of all the madness and excitement surrounding the Galaxy Chromebook by Samsung, Lenovo snuck in a second device that we expected to see just not necessarily here at CES.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

On last week’s podcast, we discussed the probability that Lenovo had a Comet Lake, ‘Hatch-based’ Chromebook in the works. While we were positive that one would come eventually, we weren’t holding our breath that they’d show up in Vegas with an actual device announcement. Lenovo’s much-rumored Duet Tablet is at the forefront of this week’s Chrome OS debuts but the PC maker decided that the time was right to go ahead and mention their latest flagship Chromebook.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 will hit the scene sometime in June and comes powered by a 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake Core i5 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to a 128GB SSD. It will feature a 13-inch Full HD IPS display that pumps out a respectable 300 nits of brightness.







The Chromebook Flex 5 may lack the pizazz that comes with the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook but Lenovo has made a smart move with this device. We aren’t sure what specs will adorn the base model of the Flex 5 but we do know that it will have a starting price of $359. If the maxed-out version comes in around $600, it could be a great alternative for users not ready to drop a grand or more on a new Chromebook.

The Chromebook Flex 5 also features Wifi 6, integrated stylus support and some very Pixelbook Go-esque upward-firing speakers on either side of the keyboard. The graphite grey chassis has a metal finish, spill-resistant keyboard and a versatile convertible form-factor. It comes in just under three pounds which is a bit hefty in comparison to Samsung and ASUS‘ latest offerings but still not too bulky to make it unwieldy.