ASUS delivers as the Chromebook Flip C436 arrives at CES 2020

As Robby mentioned in his coverage of the new Galaxy Chromebook from Samsung, Google has taken the helm to announce three new Chrome OS devices the day prior to CES opening to the public. Rounding off the list is the latest Chromebook in ASUS’ growing Flip family.

As we expected, ASUS’ next flagship comes to us in the form of the Chromebook Flip C436. While the initial details are scant, the Flip C436 appears to expand on the features of its predecessor, the Flip C434. The 360-degree convertible touts Harmon Kardon quad speakers along with an all-metal chassis that is quickly becoming a welcome standard in the premium Chromebook niche.

This is the same Chromebook that passed through the FCC just days ago and we’re confident that it is the device codenamed ‘Helios’ that we’ve been tracking since last fall. We’ll know for sure as soon as we get our hands on the C436 but as Robby mapped out, we expect this Chromebook to house such features as 10th Gen Intel processors, NVMe storage, touch display, backlit keyboard and possible a stowable stylus. If ASUS kept the discrete, premium design of the C434, the Flip C436 could be the total package and a front-runner for the best Chromebook of 2020. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is expected to be available sometime in March.

Then again, it’s only January 6th! It’s going to be a crazy year for Chrome OS and we’re excited to share every bit of it with you. Make sure you are following along on all our social channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram), on YouTube, and by subscribing to the newsletter (just below this post) so you can get an alert the moment we post new articles. CES 2020 is going to be loaded with great stuff and we are very excited to get you everything Chromebook related we can from Las Vegas this week.



SOURCE: ASUS Newsroom