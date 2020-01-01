ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 passes through FCC just in time for CES 2020

Robby just spent the better part of the morning drawing out our exhaustive list of CES expectations as we gear up to head to the massive trade show in Vegas next week. If all goes as planned, this will be the biggest year yet for Chrome OS at CES with the possibility of multiple OEMs bringing next-get flagship devices to the party. Now, just days away from the kickoff of CES, one of the highly-anticipated Comet Lake Chromebooks is making its way through the FCC.

ASUS Chromebook C436

Discovered back in October, details surrounding ASUS’ next premium Chromebook are scant but we do expect it to feature some of the best hardware available in the Chrome OS market. The FCC filing lists no photos or internal details but the ID Label location clearly lists the same model number that we have been tracking for two months now. This update landed just two days ago and it contains the familiar “C” prefix that is affixed to the majority of ASUS’ Chrome devices.

ASUS C436F FCC label location

This isn’t a for sure guarantee that we’ll see the Flip C436 in Vegas next week but at the same time, devices that are under wraps don’t generally pass through the FCC until just before they’re made official. This is a very solid indicator that not only will the Chromebook Flip C436 debut next week, but it will also likely be available for purchase shortly thereafter.

Regardless, we’ll know for sure in just a few days when we’re wheels down in Las Vegas. Make sure you check us out on social for the latest and greatest from CES 2020. We’ll be there all week and we’re looking forward to sharing a ton of Chrome OS news as well as whatever cool stuff we can get our hands on. It should be a blast.