The first Chromebook to get an AMOLED display is Samsung’s thin & powerful Galaxy Chromebook

Technically speaking, CES 2020 hasn’t even begun, but that hasn’t stopped the flow of tech news ahead of the conference’s official beginning on Tuesday morning. As part of that early jump, Google has pulled the wraps off not one, not two, but three new important Chromebooks that will be making their debut here in Las Vegas at CES 2020.

The other two devices – the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 – are also being unveiled, but we wanted to put out a quick piece on each Chromebook as all three are quite important to the Chrome OS ecosystem in their own right. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook will be the first of the new MediaTek 8183 tablets (‘Kukui’) we’ve been waiting on and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is the followup to arguably the best Chromebook of 2019 in the Flip C434.

Samsung’s entry is probably the most enticing and enigmatic, however, with bold styling, insane specs, and a massive price tag. We’ve not really seen Samsung wade into the Chrome OS waters with premium hardware for about 3 years at this point, and calling the earlier effort of the Samsung Chromebook Pro ‘premium’ is even a tad bit of a stretch. Instead, Samsung (and most other Chromebook manufacturers) have made their money on Chromebooks that occupy a much more subdued, simplistic approach to laptops.

It seems Samsung is ready to take a big swing this time around, however, as the Galaxy Chromebook looks like it won’t restrain itself in any way, shape or form. Look back up at that photo. This thing is made to grab attention, and the good looks are just the start. Google has announced that the Galaxy Chromebook will come boasting a 4K AMOLED display (with ambient EQ for auto-adjustments of the displays colors and brightness to match the room you are in), a stowed stylus, and a chassis that is the thinnest of any Chromebook ever made. You’ll be able to get that Fiesta Red color pictured above or a more subdued Mercury Gray. That’s a great start, but we also know that this device is ‘Kohaku’ and that means there are some other notable things on board here as well.

Inside this crazy-thin device, we’ll also have options for NVMe storage, 10th-gen Intel Core processors, a fingerprint scanner, WIFI 6, and Bluetooth 5. All this combined with a striking aesthetic and what looks to be premium build materials and we have an absolutely killer-looking Chromebook on our hands. We’ve seen this device get at least tested with processors as low as the Core m3, so there’s a chance we’ll get a range of options on the processor, RAM and storage, but we can’t confirm that just yet. As a matter of fact, Google’s early announcement hasn’t even confirmed what the base processor is.

The have, however, attached a price and release date, and I can already hear some groans. Samsung should begin shipping the Galaxy Chromebook by the end of March for $999. Yep, those are Pixelbook/Pixel Slate numbers, but the tech on board and the build quality that seems to be coming with this one probably merits this sort of price tag. This body, AMOLED screen, powerful processor, pen support, NVMe storage, and better wireless connections all cost money, so I’m not terribly shocked by the expense.

I am, on the other hand, very eager to get some real hands-on time with this Chromebook and we’ll be doing just that in the next 24-48 hours, so make sure you are following along on all our social channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram), on YouTube, and by subscribing to the newsletter (just below this post) so you can get an alert the moment we post new articles. CES 2020 is going to be loaded with great stuff and we are very excited to get you everything Chromebook related we can from Las Vegas this week. What a way to start, though!



