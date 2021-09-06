Grab a great deal on Google’s Nest Hub, WiFi, or Audio for Labor Day 2021 before it’s too late

Happy Labor Day! As we celebrate our workplace achievements and overall collaborative success, Google has placed several of its Nest hardware devices on sale for a limited period of time. Over on its own store and even at Best Buy, you can get a hefty discount on several configurations of the new Nest Wifi router and point and the Nest Audio is seeing a smaller but tasty price drop. Google’s smart display, the Nest Hub, is in a very sweet spot right now and is likely at the price where most people would finally pick one up. Let’s take a look!

Ending in just 10 hours, the Nest Wifi with one point and Google Assistant (AC2200) is listed on Best Buy at $199 – that’s a $70 price reduction from its original $269. You can choose between Snow, Sand, or Mist colors, which refers to the color of the Point – the router itself is white in every package. The Google Store also lists the same deal, as well as a Nest Wifi router with 2 points for $60 off at $289.

Next up, if you’re an audiophile and want a speaker with fantastic sound without the Google Home Max price tag, the new Nest Audio is available for $20 off at just $79.99 instead of its normal $99.99 price tag. You can grab it in Charcoal, Sky, Sage, Sand, or Chalk to compliment the room you’re placing it in, and it will provide a nice, full sound to fill the entire space nicely. Check out our review on it before adding it to your Best Buy cart!

Once I got the Nest Audio in my home, however, things changed. Standard ceiling heights and normal room sizes are where this speaker comes alive. Bass was rich, mids were punchy, and the high end afforded clarity that few speakers I’ve had in my home could match. Simply put: this thing sounds pretty freaking amazing in my home. Robby’s review of the Nest Audio

Lastly, the Nest Hub Smart Display gives you an incredible in-home visual Assistant experience, lets you cook step-by-step in your kitchen, reads your children bedtime stories, has an entirely revamped Family Tab with loads of educational and fun content, and so much more. You can pick it up for just $59.99 at Best Buy. While that’s just $30 in savings, it makes the price tag irresistibly low for such value, especially as it normally sits at just under a hundred bucks on a normal day. Let me know if you’re going to pick up any of these deals for Labor Day! I know that ever since my son accidentally dropped and cracked our Nest Hub last month, I’ve missed what it’s capable of, so I’ll be grabbing one of those immediately!