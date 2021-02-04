Kick it old school with these text-based RPGs and MUDs for your Chromebook

Mud on your Chromebook? Yuck! Well, hang on a second – it’s not “mud”, it’s “MUD” – Multi-User Dungeon – the precursor to modern-day graphical Massive Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Games, or MMORPGs for short. MUDs are online, text-based adventure roleplaying games. When we promote gaming on a Chromebook, we always try to show the amazingly good looking games to prove that Google’s laptops have the chops for it, but today, we’re kicking it old school and going the other direction!

These multi-user dungeons are fantasy worlds that mostly have no graphics, though some have a few to help you visualize gameplay. Before you stop reading though, hear me out – MUDs offer tons more content, freedom, and immersion than graphical games in many cases, and while they’re not for everyone, they certainly can provide a new level of fun for you on your Chromebook if you’re willing to try them out. They’re meant to be played and savored like you’re reading a good book, so you’ll need to slow down from the bustle of life a bit and take on the role of an adventurer and commit to them. Usually, the only limitation to gameplay is your imagination and you can lose yourself in them for days, months, and even years after other games get old.

If you’re not into reading a ton of text on the screen and making decisions, then don’t touch these with a ten-foot pole, but if that sounds like your cup of tea, or a cup of tea you’re willing to sip, I think you’ll find that MUDs can be a ton of fun! If you’re new to MUDs, read this getting started guide to learn the basics and history of them.

While there are tons of Google Play Apps and Chrome Extensions like BlowTorch, Mulkuk, and DuckClient which will allow you to connect with virtually any MUD available by using its client address, and there are standalone games like Path of Adventure and Untold RPG, and even Linux apps like Mudlet, we’ll be covering some web app MUDs today so that you can get up and running in just a few clicks.

Some games like Materia Magica require Flash to operate, but you’ll probably have guessed already that those are no longer able to be played, so we’ll skip over those. Two of the most popular MUDs aren’t able to be played through your browser (Aardwolf and Alter Aeon) so use one of the aforementioned clients to check them out!

My last piece of advice is for you to turn these web-based MUDs into icons on your Chromebook so that they can sit on your shelf or in your launcher neatly organized into a folder. This will make them feel more like a downloaded piece of software and easier to access. Happy gaming!

Achaea

Achaea has been under constant development since 1995 and has been called one of the most immersive games ever made! It’s also one of the primary ones on today’s list that has graphical elements to help you visualize your adventure and position in the game world. This is my top pick if you want to play a MUD!

– Explore a vast world

– 18 unique classes

– Player-run cities

– Interactive gods

– Sail the high seas

– Become a mining magnate

– Earn dragonhood

– Construct a castle or home Play Now! – Host: achaea.com Port: 2003

Genesis

Genesis exists as a massive toroid (donut-shaped) world covered by a vast ocean that contains not only many large continents but many smaller landmasses as well. These different areas of the world are known as Domains – each with its own inhabitants, history, lore, and laws of nature. The first parts of Genesis were created almost 30 years ago and the world constantly grows and changes, making it almost a living thing Play Now! – Host: mud.genesismud.org Port: 3011

Pokemon Fusion

Ever wanted to be a Pokemon trainer? If your answer is yes, then Pokemon Fusion is the place for you. Pokemon Fusion offers the unique experience to not only become a trainer, but also the opportunity to harness the enigmatic power of fusion, allowing trainers and their pokemon to fight together as one. Enter Kasei: An entirely original region west of Johto. From the bustling nexus city of Ensou to the eerie black forests of Dovetail Town, the entire region is a giant melting pot of people from all corners of the globe; people of all shapes, sizes and races. It boasts one of the most active Pokemon leagues as well as being the largest concentration fusions in the world. This status has brought the region great wealth in the form of tourism, but also its own share of crime and corruption among its establishments. Players are free to create almost anything they wish to roleplay as in the world of Pokemon Fusion muck; be it trainer, everyday citizen, cop or criminal. Fans of the Pokemon games themselves may be glad to know we also offer extensive coded systems to facilitate the battling, catching and breeding of the pokemon themselves–with full support of player vs. player Pokemon battling and more features such as gyms and Gen 5.5 (Pokemon Black & White 2) in the works. Character admission is done via an approval process, no lengthy application or long wait necessary. Play Now! – Host: pokemonfusion.servegame.org Port: 4321

Initium

Initium is a MMORPG browser-based game made by Redditors. Often touted as one of the best games to play while at work/school. It’s like a regular MMORPG but made from photographs, complete with Diablo-like loot, monsters, dungeons, and server-wide events. – Initium has a Rogue-like gameplay style that features perma-death

– Play alone or play with a group, Initium suits your playing style

– Take part in huge server-wide events fighting together against enormous enemies (with delicious loot)

– A completely player-driven economy, no NPCs, no price-fixing

– Most people discover the community of Initium is unique find out why Play Now!

Dragonball New Universe: MMO

Dragon Ball New Universe is a DragonBall MUD that has undergone a complete transformation from a stock mud to a more unique and engaging experience for players. We offer a newbie-friendly environment as well as content for veteran and high-level players. While the game world mostly consists of elements from the original DragonBall, Z, GT, and Super. New additions are carefully crafted to blend smoothly into the overall DragonBall aesthetic and themes. Play Now! – Host: dbnumud.com Port: 4321

Toril

Toril is set in the legendary Forgotten Realms D&D campaign setting and features over 325 unique zones to explore. Journey from the elven isle of Evermeet to the bustling metropolis of Baldur’s Gate and up the Sword Coast to Waterdeep and Silverymoon. Play now! – Host: torilmud.com Port: 9999

Sindome

Sindome is an online text-based Cyberpunk Role Playing game (RPG) inspired by Neuromancer, Judge Dredd and more. You play online in real-time with other people. You’ll develop a unique character with a past, thoughts, dreams, and secrets. Because roleplaying is required, there is an expectation that your character will have reasons for their actions. We’ve gone beyond your typical roleplaying text game. You don’t decide your character’s success or failure, the game does. Most everything you do will depend on the stats and skills your character possesses. This includes understanding languages, perception, combat, and a vast array of other things you can do. Host: moo.sindome.org Port: 5555

As you can see, thousands of MUDs are kept up to date and are being actively developed – many for the past 30 years or so. You can probably find a MUD for any fantasy world you’re interested in immersing yourself in via The MUD Connector. They have categories, top lists, and more. Let us know in the comments if you’ve ever played this type of game on your Chromebook or if you’re going to try one!