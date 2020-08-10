Just Black Pixel Buds show up, sell out, and hint at imminent arrival of other colors

Just yesterday, a post on Reddit claimed that the Just Black version of the Pixel Buds showed up online and was available for order. Quite a few comments under the original post claim that the all-matte-black version of the Pixel Buds were not only available, but able to be purchased and are showing proper ship dates, too. August 11th looks to be that ship date, so there’s a chance that date is when the other colors of the Pixel Buds are set to officially be released, too.

It is worth noting that the Pixel Buds were showcased nearly 10 months ago and only began shipping out in the single Clearly White colorway in late April of this year. For a set of earbuds in the current climate, this staggered, slow, delayed release hasn’t been great. When the Pixel Buds were actually announced, there were only a handful of legit players in the premium truly wireless earbud game. Now that they are here, the Pixel Buds are one of many options for buyers at this point and they face far stiffer competition. A wider variety of colors could really help Google sell more of them if/when those promised colors finally show up.

We’d expect to see the other colors here in the US in the next couple of weeks given this turn of events. More than colors, however, the Pixel Buds desperately need to address the swirling concerns around their poor connectivity. With audio cut outs being reported quite widely, Google would do well to make sure the promised August update actually clears up the issues. Different colors are great and all, but $179 is a lot to ask for a set of Oh So Orange wireless earbuds that can’t perform their fundamental function very well.

SOURCE: 9to5 Google