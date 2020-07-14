Google Pixel Buds first ‘feature drop’ coming next month with new features and fixes

Google confirmed to Forbes yesterday that the first of what we all hope will be many ‘feature drops’ will be coming to the Pixel Buds next month. Though a date hasn’t been set in stone at this point, it seems the team is aiming for a late-August time frame. Like the Pixel phones that bear the same namesake, the Pixel Buds ‘feature drops’ will likely come with all sorts of updates, fixes, and new features for Google’s wireless earbuds.

Our next release will have a combination of new features…and then we’ll also have performance improvements in terms of more stability coming into the product. – Sandeep Waraich, Senior Product Manager for wearables at Google

Of note, the biggest issue plaguing the Pixel Buds currently is the frequent cut-outs and interruptions users are experiencing with the devices. Of the three of us in the office who own the earbuds, all have had issues with disconnects and audio drop-outs, so a fix for that issue would be very appreciated. For reference, the AirPods Pro I’m listening to right now and use for hours at a time with both my OnePlus 7T and whatever Chromebook is in front of me rarely if ever have connection issues. This is something Google needs to fix fast.

We are unaware of any other specific features coming in the feature drop, but we’re obviously rooting for the audio lag to be corrected. Since Google clearly was able to fix this with the original Pixel Buds, there seems to be no reason they won’t be able to figure it out for this iteration as well. I suppose the bigger question is why they shipped without this fixed in the first place, but as our readers and viewers have stated, gaming lag isn’t near the issue for many users in the same way that disconnects and audio drop outs are.

I’m hopeful that Google will use this ‘feature drop’ to add some cool new stuff to the Pixel Buds and not just as a platform to ship fixes. After all, if there are issues with a piece of hardware, those should be patched ASAP and not held back for something called a ‘feature drop’. By name alone, ‘feature drops’ should contain, you know…features. While I absolutely think Google needs to clear up functional issues with the Pixel Buds, it also needs to continue pushing new things for users to enjoy as well. With the arrival of the other colors of the Pixel Buds finally on the way, a ‘feature drop’ with some added functionality could go a long way towards re-invigorating the excitement around what is quickly becoming a nearly-year-old set of earbuds.

