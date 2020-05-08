Pixel Buds will get ‘Feature Drops’ just like Pixel phones

If you aren’t already familiar, Pixel phones now get updates in addition to the standard, monthly security updates and those updates are dubbed ‘Feature Drops.’ Things added to the Pixel phones in the latest Feature Drop include things like tap to pause with Motion Sense, Duo AR Effects, Live Captions, and Google Pay card shortcuts to name a few. Feature Drops are a way Google can continue adding missing features to their phones as time goes by in a separate fashion from the promised monthly security patches.

Speaking directly to Forbes, Google has confirmed that the newest darling of the Google hardware family – the Pixel Buds – will also be receiving similar Feature Drops as time goes by. As we mentioned yesterday, while this set of earbuds is pretty fantastic, there are definitely things missing from the equation. Gaming latency and EQ settings are only a few things already standing out as feature requests from users, but there are likely other abilities Google wants to add to its quite-popular earbuds over time.

Google’s spokesperson didn’t elaborate on a time frame for the first Feature Drop and also made it clear that they will not coincide with the Feature Drops for Pixel phones. According to Google, the Pixel Buds Feature Drops will, “…continue to introduce new helpful features over time, much like we do with Pixel phones.”

While that’s not a whole lot to go on, I’m very hopeful this means we’ll see a fix for the gaming lag sooner than later. More importantly, I’m hopeful that the Feature Drops for the Pixel Buds will be as frequent and as beneficial to the earbuds as they are to the Pixel Phones. For a product that was launched 6 months after being announced, I wish there weren’t feature requests lingering at the time of launch, but that’s just how things go. With much more user feedback and data on behaviors, let’s hope Google only makes the Pixel Buds better as time goes by.

