I just played The Finals on my Chromebook and it is awesome

If your feed looks anything like mine in Google Discover, X or YouTube, there’s a great chance that you’ve come across a new battle royale game called The Finals. Before today, I wasn’t entirely sure what the setup for this game was and how it would be different than something like Call of Duty: Warzone that is also playable on a Chromebook. But I quickly figured it out.

The Finals looks, plays and feels different

I’m no game reviewer, so I’ll spare you any technical mumbo-jumbo about what The Finals does or doesn’t do well. For me, as long as a new battle royale game looks good, presents a solid reason to give it a try, and plays well, I’m down to check it out. Rest assured, The Finals pulls all of this off and more, making the case for yet another big-name battle royale game to add to the mix.

The premise wasn’t 100% clear to me at the start, but I’ve got a pretty good grasp on things now. If The Hunger Games was a game show with fewer people, you’d have the basic setup for The Finals. While it is sort of last man standing, the main mechanic of the game revolves around collecting money from spawns around the map and depositing those funds. It creates a bit of a capture the flag energy and though I like battle royale games just fine on their own, I think you definitely have to do something different to make it these days.

Apart from that, it’s pretty standard run, jump, zipline, and shoot fare, but the graphics are pretty amazing. From the way explosions look to the ray-traced textures, this game is top-notch from a visual standpoint. Even portions of the map are destructible, making strategy far deeper than you get with a more-standard point and shoot game. I’ve not played enough yet to learn how to use that stuff to my advantage, but you can rest assured that I absolutely will.

All thanks to GeForce NOW

And like any other big-name games (Fortnite, Call of Dute: Warzone, Apex Legends) in the battle royale genre, The Finals is a fantastic, fast-paced, gorgeous experience on a Chromebook thanks to GeForce NOW. I’d been seeing a ton of content around The Finals in the past few weeks, so when I saw that it arrived on GeForce NOW last Thursday, I jumped on it pretty much immediately.

Just like any other free-to-play Steam game, you simply claim it and you are ready to play right away. For me, that meant jumping in 4-5 matches and getting mopped, but I finally got an elimination in my last quick match, so I’m getting there. But being good at a brand-new game isn’t really the point, is it? Not really, anyway.

For me, it’s about being able to join in on the fun of a new, awesome game on my Chromebook, and the amazing job NVIDIA has done to make GeForce NOW not only a decent option, but an incredibly viable one. The high-end graphics and insanely tight latency make it truly feel like The Finals is running natively on the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 under my fingers. It’s a great experience overall, and if you haven’t yet, you should really give GeForce NOW a try. I guarantee there’s a game or two in there for you!

