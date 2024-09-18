I hope the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be the answer to my running woes

It’s been two long years since Google launched the original Pixel Buds Pro but alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Watch 3, Google has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds. As a runner and tech enthusiast, there’s one feature that has me particularly excited: the return of a wing-tip design.

Google’s played with stabilizers before, from the original Pixel Buds’ looped cord to the second-gen’s “thorn” wing tip. The Pixel Buds A-Series softened things up but lacked features. Then came the 2022 Pixel Buds Pros, ditching the wing tip for a comfortable but ultimately very run-unfriendly design.

advertisement

And look, I know fit is subjective, but I’ve heard countless complaints about the original Pixel Buds Pro not staying put during exercise. I personally found a combination of ear tips that worked for casual wear, but even a short jog would send them wiggling loose. The right earbuds even ejected itself one time, sending the rounded bud bouncing down the road. It got to the point where I’d either run without headphones or resort to my trusty old Jaybirds.

But Google seems confident they’ve cracked the code this time, stating they’ve analyzed millions of ear scans and conducted extensive wear tests to create their “most comfortable and secure fitting earbuds.” Combine this with the improved ANC, upgraded sound quality, and a new case with a built-in speaker for easy locating, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 could be a real winner.

advertisement

Another part of the fit equation is the weight – or lack thereof. At a mere 4.7 grams each, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a whopping 27% lighter than their predecessors. They also seem to protrude less out of the ear, which was another thing I didn’t love about the Pixel Buds Pro.

Then there’s the added bonus of the new stabilizer arm: a better seal. This means improved sound quality and passive noise cancellation, even before you activate the ANC. Google’s calling it Silent Seal 2.0, and I can’t wait to put it to the test.

advertisement

For me, this design overhaul sparks hope for a comfortable, secure fit that won’t weigh me down on my runs. Our review unit should be arriving any day now, and I’m itching to take them for a test run. Suffice to say, my hopes are high. If Google delivers on its promises, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 could be a worthy upgrade to an already solid pair of earbuds.

Pre-orders for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are open now, with shipping starting September 26th. And if you want to snag a pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2, Best Buy is sweetening the deal with a $30 e-gift card and 3 months of Google One’s 100GB plan for those who pre-order. They haven’t announced an end date for the promo, but my guess is it’ll stick around at least until the official launch on September 26th. Stay tuned for more content as we put Google’s latest earbuds through their paces.

advertisement