Snag a huge discount on the Pixel 7a ahead of the 8a release

With Google I/O 2024 just around the corner, rumors are swirling about the imminent arrival of the Pixel 8A. But don’t let that deter you from considering the still-amazing Google Pixel 7A, a phone that continues to offer remarkable value long after its initial release. If you are interested in an affordable phone that still has all the Google look and feel, the Pixel 7a might be the phone for you.

What makes the Pixel 7A a compelling choice? First off, it punches way above its price point. Under the hood, the Pixel 7a is packing the powerful Google Tensor G2 chip – the same processor powering the flagship Pixel 7. You also get a vibrant 6.1-inch 90Hz display, a versatile 64-megapixel camera, and even premium features like face unlock and wireless charging. As Robby said in his unboxing, it really has everything you need in a phone.

These perks were typically reserved for higher-end models, but the 7A blurs the line between budget and flagship experiences. And let’s not forget – battery life is solid, with most users getting a full day’s use on a single charge.

And right now over at Best Buy, you can get this very capable mid-range smartphone from Google for a whopping $150 off the MSRP of $499, bringing the price down to just $349. Or if you add a new line or new account with Verizon or AT&T, you can get the Pixel 7a for only $249, which feels like a steal. And while it’s a shame the charming coral and snow colorways are sold out, the Charcoal is still a good-looking phone and with these savings, you can splurge on a decent case or two.

Sure, the Pixel 8A might be tempting, with its larger battery and higher refresh rate, but if you’re looking for an unbeatable combination of performance, features, and affordability right now, the Google Pixel 7A is hard to beat at $349. It’s one of the best budget smartphones on the market, especially at this price.

