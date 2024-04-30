Pixel 8a leak reveals increase in battery, but not in price

The latest Pixel 8a leak from Smartprix (partnering with @OnLeaks) reveals that Google might be keeping the price exactly the same as last year’s Pixel 7a, along with some sweet upgrades that make this mid-range device even more tempting. Though many rumors had Google increasing the price of this year’s A-series Pixel, it thankfully looks like that won’t be the case with the 128GB model holding on to the $499 price that accompanied the Pixel 7a. If you want more storage, the new 256GB variant will reportedly cost $559.

Same price, bigger battery, smoother screen

The Pixel 8a should provide users a longer-lasting experience with a rumored 4,500 mAh battery, a boost from the Pixel 7a’s 4385 mAh. While this is a nice bump in power, that extra juice could end up being offset by the new screen we’re expecting on the Pixel 8a that kicks the refresh rate up to 120Hz vs. the Pixel 7a’s 90Hz panel.

advertisement

Assuming this screen ends up as a variable refresh rate display, it may not hurt the battery too much. But extra frames come at an energy cost, so don’t expect the Pixel 8a to magically become an absolute battery champ this time around.

advertisement

New colors

This leak also included some new marketing images of the Pixel 8a as well. The black, blue, and green color options really pop and like we’ve seen with prior Pixel phones, they give potential buyers a nice array of options to choose from. We expect to know quite a bit more soon with Google I/O 2024 just around the corner, so stay tuned!

advertisement

Newsletter Signup