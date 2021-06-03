HP debuts first-ever “Works with Chromebook” desktop monitor

Last week, 9to5Google shared an interesting bit of news concerning a new monitor from HP that would carry the “Works with Chromebook” certification. The information reportedly came from a consumer-facing email that HP pushed out to select users but a quick search of the web revealed that the new model was only listed on HP’s Malaysian website and there was no news of if or when we might see the monitor elsewhere. Not only that, the listing said absolutely nothing about being certified as “Works with Chromebook.”

Thankfully, we discovered a handy little Chromium page that just happens to keep track of the growing number of certified accessories and peripherals. At the time of 9ro5Google’s post, the HP was absent from the list. This morning, however, the new 27″ HP monitor has officially become the first monitor to make the “Works with Chromebook” certification page. A search of the exact model number turned up more than one listing and you can actually purchase the monitor right now directly from HP for $289.99.

Coincidentally, the new HP 27fd looks very similar to the HP 27f that graces my desk but it is a newer version with some helpful new additions in the I/O department. Like my three-year-old monitor, the 27fd is a 27″ IPS display with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a max refresh rate of 75Hz. However, around back, HP has added two USB-A ports and a USB-C port that pulls extra duty as a display port and power passthrough. That’s a big deal for people like me that constantly dock to an extended display. With this new model, I would be able to open up my Chromebook and plug directly into the monitor with a single USB-C cable and forgo the current docking setup I use to extend my display and charge my Chromebook simultaneously.

The listing on HP US is also missing the “Works with Chromebook” branding but you can see for yourself that it is listed on the certification site. HP is selling the monitor now and BHPhoto already has a “coming soon” listing. I would be that this model will be readily available from sellers such as Best Buy in the very near future. From a pure display standpoint, this wouldn’t be much of an upgrade from the current 27f model but the versatility added from the extra ports and power passthrough may very well be worth considering. If you’re in the market for a monitor already, this would be a solid choice.

The best part of the “Works with Chromebook” certification is that most peripherals already “just work” with Chrome OS. Manufacturers don’t have to create entirely new lines of products. They can simply submit current hardware for certification and help expand the growing number of officially supported devices. You can find the HP 27fd monitor at HP and BHPhoto at the links below.

HP 27fd monitor at HP HP 27fd monitor at BHPhoto