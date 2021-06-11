How to fix mouse lag on extended displays in Chrome for desktop

Being that I use my Windows 10 desktop for many things related to game development, I have Chrome installed there for browsing the web. Unfortunately, I’d been experiencing mouse lag on my second monitor for months now and couldn’t figure out why no matter why. Whatever I tried, the lag remained. It’s almost worth not having a second display if you’re using the primary just fine and your mouse feels as though it’s flying only to move over to your secondary and feel as though it’s dragging through water.

I did some research surrounding refresh rates, Windows 10 updates, tried different cables, and even rid myself of a docking station to see if that would resolve the issue. Alas, nothing worked. Then, I decided to chase a hunch that Chrome could be at fault for this as I experienced more lag while Chrome tabs were up and running on my screen and what do you know? Of course it was Chrome!

Stumbling upon a three-year-old post on Reddit related to the issue, I saw a reply by user flim-flamflummox who recommended the original poster disable his or her Chrome theme. While I didn’t think this would work, I was running low on options, so I gave it a shot and to my bewilderment, this ridiculously simple switch solved the problem immediately! I should also mention that I’ve done extensive testing and this is no placebo effect – there was significant mouse lag (think of a lazy mouse) and now it’s 100% cleared up. What the hell, Google? Chrome themes causing mouse lag…for three years?

It shocks me that this issue is still unresolved. As I love having a dark Chrome theme installed, I’m a bit saddened by the fact that I’m constantly frustrated by the company’s tiny but annoying bugs. Google is a breakneck speed company that innovates before settling down and stabilizing things for its users, and this was just a painful reminder of that for me.

Anyways, this may not work for everyone, but I thought I would bring to light what worked for me in an updated fashion since it resolved my mouse lag problem, and finding the solution was not easy for me. I certainly hope that Google finds a way to fix this indefinitely, but until then, I sincerely hope that anyone struggling with the same thing will be able to fix it with a few clicks now that the culprit has been discovered.