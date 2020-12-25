Help Cthulhu save Christmas today for free on Stadia Pro with this comedic turn-based JRPG

As a surprise gift for the holiday season, Stadia Pro subscribers can pick up a copy of the fast-paced turn-based comedy JRPG Cthulhu Saves Christmas! While it was added to the Pro lineup just last week, I wanted to highlight it today because it could make for some fun gaming after presents are opened.

In Cthulhu Saves Christmas, you’ll restore Cthulhu’s powers by saving Santa Claus from the League of Christmas Evil. It has a 16-bit retro art style and laid back mechanics. After each battle, your health fully restores and the game as a whole is only about 4-6 hours long, so it’s more fun than stressful. That’s not to say it’s easy though – each item in the game is just able to be used once when you acquire it, so battles can be pretty intense. In the overworld, you’ll walk around in the same way that you do in traditional JRPGs like the original Final Fantasy games and it has a fantastic soundtrack to boot.

The main reason to play this today, even if you’re not a fan of H.P. Lovecraft (I’m not), is because it’s packed full of Christmas theming and puns and the characters constantly break the fourth wall. If you know me at all, you’ll know that I love puns – sometimes a bit too much. Anyway, grab Cthulhu Saves Christmas and go save Santa so he can get to his vacation – I think he deserves it after delivering so many presents last night!

The master of insanity, Cthulhu, has lost his powers (again!?) and the only way he can get them back is by rescuing Santa Claus from the League of Christmas Evil in this prequel to Cthulhu Saves the World! Join Cthulhu, the Snow Maiden, Baba Yaga-chan, and Belsnickel as they build R’lyehtionships, fight the League of Christmas Evil, and catch the Christmas spirit! Fhtagn!

• Fight the Krampus, Mari Lwyd, and other Christmas League of Evil villains in unique, turn-based combat!

• Insanify your enemies!

• Build your R’lyehtionship levels with friends and foes in the super-streamlined life sim segments!

• Tentacles!

• Multi-character abilities!

• More chickens than you would expect in a Christmas game.

• Pacing that doesn’t waste your time!

• Fun for the whole family!

