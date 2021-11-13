Hallmark and Youtube TV team up to add more feel-good Christmas movies at no extra cost

As a part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas events, Crown Media has launched three new channels at no additional cost on Youtube TV so that you and your family can enjoy feel-good Christmas content this holiday season!

Hallmark has always been rooted in the themes of celebration, joy, optimism, and human connection, and according to Crown, their content has been more in-demand than ever. It’s not hard to see why either – few services offer these types of shows and movies. The quantity of serious scifi and fantasy titles, thrillers, and more are hardly counteracted by family content, but it’s nice to see Hallmark and others like Disney+ leading the way.

As such, the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama channels are the newest additions to Youtube TV. Collectively, Hallmark has tens of mllions of viewers, and by expanding its offerings on Google’s streaming service, they hope to gain new users. Of course, the hope is that those new viewers get drawn deeper in and subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now, which was added to Youtube TV as an add-on subscription package this time last year.

“We know that our members love this content, and it’s the perfect time to introduce these channels to YouTube TV as we head into the holiday season.” Paul Snow, co-head Youtube content partnerships

So, if you’re interested in checking out The Santa Stakeout, Gingerbread Miracle, A Holiday in Harlem, or all of the movies that have the word “Christmas” in their title, head over to Youtube TV and search them up. To be clear, these three channels are now built into your monthly subscription, so enjoy! There’s no telling whether or not they will leave the platform once the new year begins, but for now, there’s been no mention of this!