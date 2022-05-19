Google’s Pixel Buds Pro will launch in the same countries as the Pixel 6a, minus one

With Google I/O 2022 all wrapped up and in the rear-view mirror, we’re now left waiting for the arrival of all the new hardware Google chose to unveil at the event. One of the items announced – the Pixel Buds Pro – was a bit of a surprise to many of us as these new earbuds have only been rumored for a couple weeks at this point. Either way, Google has clearly been at work on them for quite some time and will be ready to let the world try them out in late July.

With Google sharing nearly every detail imaginable about the new Pixel Buds Pro, there are only a few questions left about them at this point. Thanks to a certification filing, we know that they will wirelessly charge at 2.5W, but we still don’t know about general latency for things like gaming at this point, we don’t know how good Google’s ANC will be, and we can’t confirm that Google fixed the connectivity issues present in the original Pixel Buds. Until we have them in-hand, questions will remain that need answers.

Availability in 12 countries

Like the Pixel 6a, the Pixel Buds Pro will be released on July 21st for pre-orders and wide availability will happen the week after on July 28th. Again, just like the Pixel 6a, the Pixel Buds Pro will follow along to all the same countries for launch we reported on a few days ago, minus one key market: India. Here’s the list if you didn’t see that earlier post (via 9to5 Google):

You’ll also note that not all colors are available in every market. That being said, it’s nice to see Google launch these new headphones in nearly all the same places we’ll see the Pixel 6a. Missing India is a bit of a bummer, though. While we’d all love to see Google further expand this list, it’s far better than launching in the US only and expanding down the road. Here’s hoping that list grows a bit post-launch and that by the time Pixel 7 and other related hardware launch, we might see this list get up over 20 countries.