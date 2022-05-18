Here’s how fast Google’s upcoming Pixel Buds Pro will wirelessly charge

There aren’t too many things left to know about the swiftly-unveiled Pixel Buds Pro. They went from a rumor to an announcement within a week and will be available in July – only two months away at this point. With their formal arrival on the scene and their place in the Google Store now firmly cemented, there’s little we don’t know about these exciting new earbuds.

One item that hasn’t been unveiled, however, is the speed at which these new earbuds will charge wirelessly. As a reference, the Apple Airpods Pro charge at 1.7W, the Pixel Buds A-Series top up at 2.5W, and the Sony WF-1000XM4 charge at 5W. In a report from 9to5 Google, it looks like the Pixel Buds Pro will retain the same 2.5W Qi wireless charging speeds as their predecessors and that puts them as firmly average when it comes to how fast you can expect a wireless charging pad to get these buds filled back up.

With some pretty wild listening times (Google says 11 hours on a single charge, 7 hours with ANC turned on, and 31 total hours with the case), I don’t think we’ll see a huge need for the fastest possible wireless charging speeds. While we’d all love to see 5W charging, 2.5W will do just fine for the vast majority of users when 31 hours of listening is par for the course.

Now that the Wireless Power Consortium step is out of the way, we’ll be watching for the Pixel Buds Pro to get their Bluetooth and FCC certifications in the next few weeks. We’re still two full months from the actual launch of these new earbuds, but the anticipation is growing. With ANC, a more-comfortable looking design, and hopefully much-improved connections, the Pixel Buds Pro should be some of the best earbuds on the market for Pixel fans when they do arrive.