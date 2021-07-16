Google launches Workspace Individual for entrepreneurs and small business owners

Google Workspace is now pretty much “for everyone“. This week, the company officially launched its ‘Individual’ subscription tier for the service, which provides premium features across several Google services for small business owners and individual entrepreneurs who don’t have any employees. The idea is to provide a small-scale version of Workspace’s vast benefits for sole proprietors or lone guns who run an entire startup by themselves.

With a 14-day free trial available, Workspace Individual gives users extended group video calls (up to 24 hours – none of that 60-minute limitation nonsense!) with call recording, noise cancellation, breakout rooms, and hand-raising, polls, and dial-in capabilities. However, that’s just the beginning – advanced Google Calendar appointment scheduling, customizable layouts in Gmail, and personalized live support also come with the package.

Instead of paying the original $9.99 USD per month, users can get in on Workspace Individual for just $7.99 per month until January 2022 when the price will go back up thereafter. As opposed to a free Google account, ‘Individual’ subscribers will get all of the aforementioned premium features and more as they roll out. Unfortunately, if you need custom email addresses, ‘Individual’ does not come with them, so you’ll need to upgrade to a standard Workspace account.

If you’re running a serious startup, you should consider getting a Workspace Individual account, but if you’re just playing with the idea of starting a business and exploring your options, a standard Google account should serve you well. Both are capped off at 15GB of storage and have mostly the same features aside from those added benefits mentioned above. The initial rollout is for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan, though live support is in English only.

Check out Google Workspace Individual