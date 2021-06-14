Google Workspace soon to be available to everyone via an individual subscription

Google’s G Suite rebranding just reached a new level of excitement. After relaunching its educational, nonprofit, and enterprise efforts under the new name, it will soon allow users with standard Google accounts to sign up to its suite of tools for productivity! You heard that correctly – Workspace will now be for everyone, and I have to admit that this makes me very happy.

Whether you’re running a small business or just have a handful of customers you can swap over to the new Workspace design in Gmail via the settings icon. With it, you’ll receive a unified “Workspace” for Google Chat, Gmail, and Meet with new icons and interfaces. You’ll still have direct access to your Calendar, Tasks, and Keep notes on the right-hand sidebar, but once launched, everything will truly be in one place for simplicity and productivity.

The goal behind Workspace individual is to give small business owners a place where they can successfully manage interactions with paying customers or clients and will only cost $9.99 per month. Keep in mind that with it being called ‘Individual’, it’s not at all designed with teams in mind, but you could always upgrade if your needs change.

Spaces can provide a place to fuel knowledge sharing and community building for teams of all sizes, where all the relevant information, conversations, and files for a project can be organized, and where topics—even at the organization level—can be intelligently moderated. Google Cloud Blog

You can sign up for updates on Workspace Individual and be notified when it becomes available using the blue button below. By the time regular account holders can access the new subscription tier, Google’s Rooms feature within will be renamed as ‘Spaces’ (where have I heard this before?) and will receive several updates to become more useful and user-friendly for general consumers. Lastly, Google’s Smart Canvas features will be available to ‘Individual’ subscribers as well, so Docs, Sheets, and Slides will become more integrated and powerful in the process!

