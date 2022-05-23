This is not a drill: Google TV Profiles are actually rolling out this time

After being delayed once already and after several false starts including one accidental slip up which revealed them to the world early, Google TV profiles are actually rolling out this time. All the way back in December, Google made the decision to push back the launch of a feature the Chromecast with Google TV should have had since its hardware launch.

Now, Google told 9to5Google directly that individual user profiles would be coming to users slowly over the next two weeks starting today. Create a new profile, select it from the Google TV home screen, and see personalized recommendations, watchlist items, and more all at once. You’ll even get your own personal login to each media app as well!

According to Google, individual profiles will not have segmented access to apps (except for kids), and will instead all have access to any app that’s been downloaded. However, if you’re on your profile, any Google app you open will automatically be swapped over to your account, which is truly the main draw of the separation.

If you gain access to this update before we do, let us know in the comments section so we can get your thoughts on how it feels to use the Chromecast with Google TV the way it was meant to be used. This entire thing has been a massive disappointment, and I hope Google learns from this in the future to never tackle feature development this way again. The synergy between its software and hardware is just atrocious.