Google TV and Android TV together now have 110 million monthly active devices

Since its launch, Google TV has seen an explosion of growth. The simplified, user-friendly interface that invites you to watch and save TV shows and movies and together with Android TV – its predecessor – are now sitting at a cool 110 million monthly active devices across the board, according to a statement the company made to 9to5Google yesterday.

Back in May, Google revealed that as of its I/O conference, it had reached a significant milestone of 80 million monthly active devices on Android TV OS with more than 80% growth in the US alone. Since then, it’s reportedly grown by 30 million more.

Last year’s growth was calculated based on an “average gain in number of days active in the app in a 280day period amongst app 28DAUs based on 3 apps analyzed during the 11/2020-2/2021 period”, so it’s probably safe to say that this year’s numbers were calculated with similar criteria and time spans.

It’s easy to understand why this number has jumped so quickly. With the success of Google TV and its takeover of Android TV going forward, and especially the native inclusion of Google TV on the upcoming 2022 TCL, Sony Bravia, and Hisense TV models, as well as the over 250 other Pay TV and OTT partners (those who provide TV service directly over-the-top, or via the internet, like Pluto TV who recently integrated its Live TV function into Google TV).

It’s unfortunate that at this time, there’s no way of telling where the split is between the 110 million devices. Has Google TV truly been responsible for such a surge as claimed? How much of that comes from the existing forward momentum of the well-established Android TV? Google was not clear on this, but it would be nice to know exactly how many users and devices the latter has amassed since launch.

These statistics were likely taken from Google Play Store installs of the Google TV and Android TV apps, meaning that they’re probably spot on, and while it sucks that we don’t know exactly where the divide is, it’s awesome to see two great hubs for entertainment see such incredible growth over such a short amount of time.