Pluto TV now integrated into Google TV’s “Live” tab, free Peacock Premium for a limited time

The Chromecast with Google TV has a “Live” tab at the top of its UI that’s been reserved for Youtube TV since the launch of the device. If you aren’t a Youtube TV subscriber, then you’ll probably notice that there simply is no Live tab on your interface. It effectively disappears when it’s not useful. This is something Google is popular for doing on Chrome OS, and apparently across its TV services now.

A while back, Sling TV was directly integrated into the Live tab, and to be honest, that took me by surprise. As someone who simply is no longer willing to pay the exorbitant fees for Youtube TV, I was saddened by the fact that I could no longer take advantage of one of the major features advertised with my Chromecast, but Sling TV’s inclusion was promising.

Now, Live TV becomes more accessible than ever before on Google’s dongle. Pluto TV, a free TV streaming service with over 300 channels is the next to be integrated into this tab! That’s right, you will soon be able to browse and enjoy Pluto TV listings without even having to download or install the app. This means that the entire experience will feel more native in your living room, and ultimately, that’s a win for the consumer.

The channels that come with Pluto are linear, and include advertisements, of course, because, well, it’s free. Users will see recommendations for content from the service in their “For You” tab on Chromecast with Google TV, and clicking it will take them straight into the experience, as you’d expect.

The collaboration between Pluto and Google comes at a vital time when the tech giant is seeking to place your living room at the top of its priority list. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, has gone on record stating how important he sees it as and what opportunities for the future exist there. Outside of that, I’m sure millions will be glad to know they can turn on live TV without digging through apps over the next few weeks as this new integration rolls out.

In addition to that, new Google TV activations will get Peacock Premium at no extra cost for a limited time. This popular new service from NBC Universal includes hit movies and shows, exclusive originals, WWE, live sports, and more. It normally costs $4.99 per month, but there’s a free tier as well. All in all, users having more options for TV viewing, especially for live services, is a good thing, and I’m glad to see these types of partnerships come to fruition.