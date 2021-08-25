Google Tasks is getting rid of its unintuitive navigation drawer and will let you star entries

With Google Tasks rolling out to more Workspace tiers, gaining inline editing on the web, and more importantly, adding landscape mode to its app on Chromebooks, you’d think Google would refrain from providing yet another task management solution to its users. Even though Chat has its own Google module now with no way to import from Google Tasks, it has yet to give up on its struggling Android app.

A new update finally rids you of the ridiculously unintuitive navigation drawer that you used to pull up from the hamburger menu on the bottom-left of the screen. In its place is a horizontal top bar navigation strip which is much more user-friendly! In the past, I’ve had to swap between lists quite frequently, and having to constantly pop open the bottom drawer was just insanely annoying!

You can see in the images below from XDA Developers APK Teardown that a new star icon is also present on the horizontal navigation. This ‘Starred’ section will allow you to see all entries that you’ve favorited for quick access. Of course, to do so, each task now has a star icon next to it that you can tap or click and it also shows in the individual task editing screen as well. Being able to star things is virtually a universal and expected feature across Google services nowadays, so the fact that it’s been missing from Tasks is one of those things I never really gave much thought to, but also think makes a lot of sense now that it’s being added.

I don’t yet have this update on my Chromebook or on my phone, so I probably wouldn’t expect to see it right away, if I were you. APK Teardowns show off what’s to come, and there’s usually a waiting period before said features appear for most users. It’s also possible that these two items could get scrapped before release, but I highly doubt that. Navigation in the app has been a major point of contention for a long time, so it would be in Google’s best interest to follow through with this one.