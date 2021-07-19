Google Tasks comes to more Workspace tiers to increase user productivity

Over the next week, Google will continue to roll out access to its popular (and awesome) Google Tasks service to Workspace Essentials and Workspace Enterprise customers with no extra hit to their wallet. Tasks will be enabled by default for everyone within these two new tiers, and there is nothing either admins or users will need to do in order to see it show up so long as it’s been toggled on in the Admin console already.

Google Tasks helps you keep track of your daily tasks, organize multiple lists, and set important due dates. It has mobile and web applications, and is integrated with Google Calendar and the quick access side panel. By adding Tasks to Essentials, we hope more users can quickly manage their tasks, wherever they’re working. Google Workspace Updates

Google states that if users under an organization don’t want their previously created Tasks to be managed, they should use Google Takeout to export a copy of them before deleting them from the service. All Tasks that remain in the Google Account when the feature finishes rolling out will be automatically managed by the administrator.

While there are some who believe Tasks shouldn’t exist whatsoever and that Google Keep should be responsible for handling tasks directly, I disagree. I think having user-created to-do items separate from their text and loose notes or thoughts makes a lot more sense. Besides, both Tasks and Keep integrate beautifully into Google Calendar, so if you need to set a reminder for a note or a task, you can view them all in one place when you go to plan your day!

I can see how Google could combine the two services into one and make it work, and I wouldn’t be vehemently opposed to it, but I just don’t see the need for it. Let me know in the comments if you will be using Google Tasks for your organization and if you’re an individual with a personal Google Account, do you simply place tasks in Google Keep and forego Tasks entirely or do you split them up? The productivity nut in me is genuinely curious!

Workspace Essentials

Enterprise Essentials Newly Available